Crime Branch Cracks Down: Major Drug Bust and Weapons Haul in Delhi

In a sweeping operation, the Crime Branch has seized over 2 kilograms of heroin, arrested key syndicate members, and uncovered weapons and illicit liquor in Delhi. Two suspects linked to a professional smuggling gang were apprehended, while separate raids led to further arrests and confiscations, underlining efforts to curb regional crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:20 IST
Inter-state drug syndicate busted in Delhi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch has successfully executed a major raid, resulting in the recovery of 2.034 kilograms of heroin and the arrest of two suspects associated with a reputed smuggling network. The operation uncovered not just drugs valued at crores, but also six mobile devices critical to their cross-border operations.

Among those arrested were two prominent members of a regional syndicate, including Anshul Rana and Ganga Prasad alias Vicky. These individuals were key players in coordinating the illegal sales of heroin across the National Capital. The vehicle used in these transactions and six mobile phones were also seized.

In parallel developments, Delhi Police's South-East District enacted Operation Aaghat 3.0, netting 285 arrests under various acts. The operation resulted in significant confiscations, including firearms and illicit substances. The ongoing efforts highlight a reinforced commitment to maintaining law and order across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

