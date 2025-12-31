Crime Branch Cracks Down: Major Drug Bust and Weapons Haul in Delhi

The Crime Branch has successfully executed a major raid, resulting in the recovery of 2.034 kilograms of heroin and the arrest of two suspects associated with a reputed smuggling network. The operation uncovered not just drugs valued at crores, but also six mobile devices critical to their cross-border operations.

Among those arrested were two prominent members of a regional syndicate, including Anshul Rana and Ganga Prasad alias Vicky. These individuals were key players in coordinating the illegal sales of heroin across the National Capital. The vehicle used in these transactions and six mobile phones were also seized.

In parallel developments, Delhi Police's South-East District enacted Operation Aaghat 3.0, netting 285 arrests under various acts. The operation resulted in significant confiscations, including firearms and illicit substances. The ongoing efforts highlight a reinforced commitment to maintaining law and order across the region.

