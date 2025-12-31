Left Menu

Tensions Surge as China Conducts Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan

Taiwan remains on high alert after China conducts large-scale military exercises named 'Justice Mission 2025' around the island. The drills, involving rockets, warships, and aircraft, were condemned by Taipei as a regional security threat. Despite calming waters, Taiwan maintains operational emergency centers as Chinese deployments persist nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:21 IST
Tensions Surge as China Conducts Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan remained in a state of heightened vigilance on Wednesday following China's extensive military exercises near the island. The drills, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025', saw the Chinese military launching rockets and deploying warships and aircraft to showcase its power, raising concerns among Western allies.

In response, Taipei condemned the exercises as regional security threats, viewing them as blatant provocations. Although Chinese vessels were retreating, Beijing had not officially ended the operations, causing Taiwan's emergency response centers to stay active.

The military maneuver, involving over 90 Chinese naval vessels in the region, displays China's show of force amid a traditionally busy military season. The drills disrupted Taiwan's air travel and prompted the deployment of jets and warships for monitoring purposes, as Chinese forces continued to maintain a significant presence near the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

