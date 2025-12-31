Tensions Surge as China Conducts Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan

Taiwan remained in a state of heightened vigilance on Wednesday following China's extensive military exercises near the island. The drills, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025', saw the Chinese military launching rockets and deploying warships and aircraft to showcase its power, raising concerns among Western allies.

In response, Taipei condemned the exercises as regional security threats, viewing them as blatant provocations. Although Chinese vessels were retreating, Beijing had not officially ended the operations, causing Taiwan's emergency response centers to stay active.

The military maneuver, involving over 90 Chinese naval vessels in the region, displays China's show of force amid a traditionally busy military season. The drills disrupted Taiwan's air travel and prompted the deployment of jets and warships for monitoring purposes, as Chinese forces continued to maintain a significant presence near the island.

