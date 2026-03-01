Left Menu

NSUI Takes Lead in Patna University Elections

In the recent Patna University Students' Union elections, Congress-backed NSUI secured the president and general secretary posts. The ABVP won two seats, while Team Osama claimed the vice president post. The JD(U) and RJD-backed candidates failed to secure any seats in the keenly contested election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:57 IST
The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) achieved a notable victory in the Patna University Students' Union elections, securing the president and general secretary positions. The results were announced on Saturday night and highlighted the shifting dynamics of student politics in the region.

NSUI's Shantanu Shekhar claimed the presidency by defeating JD(U)'s Prince Kumar with a 1,496-vote margin. In another triumph, NSUI's Khushi Kumari won the general secretary post, overcoming her closest rival, Pratyush Raj of Chhatra RJD, by 553 votes.

In contrast, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to win the joint secretary and treasurer positions. Meanwhile, Team Osama secured the vice president seat, with Sifath Faiz narrowly defeating Ayush Harsh of Chatra JD(U). Notably, candidates backed by JD(U) and RJD failed to win any positions, underscoring a challenging landscape for these parties.

