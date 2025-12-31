Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Samaya Chauhan, a determined 16-year-old student from Amity International School, has developed a reintegration program lauded as the most comprehensive for acid attack survivors in India. Her initiative, the Reappearance Protocol, stands out by facilitating the employment of 39 survivors across three states, boasting a noteworthy 80% retention rate at six-months post-placement.

The program operates within PLAN Y's Gender Justice and Rehabilitation division, tackling three critical challenges: equipping survivors for the workplace, ensuring employer accountability, and identifying gaps in existing state rehabilitation systems. Under Chauhan's leadership, 68 survivors have been trained through trauma-informed cohorts, enhancing their workplace rights, digital skills, financial planning, and self-advocacy.

Chauhan's team, in pursuit of sustainable placements, collaborates with 11 ethical employers, scrutinizing over 70 job roles diligently before making placements. As the founder of PLAN Y, Chauhan advocates for broader social impacts, with the organization now impacting over 40,000 individuals through diverse campaigns spanning mental health, gender justice, and more, illustrating the profound potential of youth-led initiatives when rooted in empathy and precision.