Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that NTR Bharosa social pensions will be distributed a day early, on December 31, to spread New Year cheer to beneficiaries. The state government released over Rs 2,700 crore for December, benefiting 63 lakh citizens. Since the NDA government's inception, over Rs 50,000 crore has been spent on pensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture symbolizing goodwill and cheer, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the early distribution of NTR Bharosa social pensions. Pensions will be provided on December 31 instead of January 1, aligning with New Year celebrations.

The state government has disbursed over Rs 2,700 crore for the month of December, ensuring financial assistance reaches nearly 63 lakh beneficiaries. Naidu highlighted that the NDA coalition government has spent an impressive Rs 50,000 crore on pensions since its establishment.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the satisfaction derived from providing financial security to the impoverished and confirmed that arrangements have been made for the doorstep distribution of pensions across the state.

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

