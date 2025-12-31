Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

In a gesture symbolizing goodwill and cheer, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the early distribution of NTR Bharosa social pensions. Pensions will be provided on December 31 instead of January 1, aligning with New Year celebrations.

The state government has disbursed over Rs 2,700 crore for the month of December, ensuring financial assistance reaches nearly 63 lakh beneficiaries. Naidu highlighted that the NDA coalition government has spent an impressive Rs 50,000 crore on pensions since its establishment.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the satisfaction derived from providing financial security to the impoverished and confirmed that arrangements have been made for the doorstep distribution of pensions across the state.