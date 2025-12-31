Left Menu

Spreading Warmth: Narayan Seva Sansthan's New Year Initiative

Narayan Seva Sansthan has launched the 'Naye Saal Ki Pehli Neki' campaign, distributing 50,000 blankets and sweaters to help economically disadvantaged families during winter. The initiative promotes starting the New Year with compassion and highlights the power of small acts in driving societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:54 IST
In a heartwarming start to the New Year, Narayan Seva Sansthan is leading a compassionate initiative called 'Naye Saal Ki Pehli Neki' in Jaipur. The campaign is focused on distributing 50,000 blankets and sweaters to economically disadvantaged families struggling against the harsh winter conditions.

Prashant Agarwal, President of the organization, emphasized that the campaign underlines how meaningful social change often stems from small acts of kindness and empathy. He urged individuals to participate at their own level to support those in need, believing that such individual efforts can lead to a significant societal transformation.

With a vast history of aiding the underprivileged and persons with disabilities, Narayan Seva Sansthan's ongoing endeavors, including performing thousands of surgeries and supporting education for children, further authenticate the campaign's credibility. The initiative calls for citizens to engage in acts of kindness and propagate the enduring essence of compassion in society.

