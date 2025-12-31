Afghanistan Gears Up for T20 World Cup with Dynamic Squad

Afghanistan has unveiled its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place across India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. Noteworthy comebacks include pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who makes a return following a shoulder injury, and seasoned all-rounder Gulbadin Naib.

Rashid Khan, a celebrated spinner, will lead the team, with Ibrahim Zadran serving as vice-captain. Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil expressed confidence in the team's composition, highlighting Naib's big-match prowess and Naveen's fast bowling capabilities.

The squad is set to face formidable opponents including New Zealand and South Africa. Ahead of the tournament, Afghanistan will refine their strategies in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the UAE. CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the team's ambition to surpass their previous World Cup semifinal achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)