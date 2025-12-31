Left Menu

Beware of Illegal Plot Sales in Suryanagar Phase-4: A KHB Alert

The Karnataka Housing Board warns the public against purchasing plots in Suryanagar Phase-4 based on 'plot selection letters', labeling these transactions illegal. The Board insists purchases should only be made after receiving formal allotment letters, highlighting the risk of fraud and financial loss with unauthorized dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:15 IST
The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has issued a stern warning to the public about the illegality of purchasing plots in the Suryanagar Phase-4 housing project based on 'plot selection letters'. According to the Board, transactions made on such basis are illegal and prone to fraud and financial loss.

KHB Housing Commissioner clarified that the land, totaling 1,498 acres and 39 guntas, was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act in Anekal taluk for the development of Suryanagar Phase-4. The project operates on a 50:50 sharing model between the Board and landowners, with current development underway.

The Board emphasized that 'symbolic plot selection letters' do not grant any ownership rights and warned of rampant misuse, including fake letter circulation. Purchasers are advised to proceed only after formal allotment letters and e-Khata registration, stressing the Board's non-liability in illegal transactions.

