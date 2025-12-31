Beware of Illegal Plot Sales in Suryanagar Phase-4: A KHB Alert

The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has issued a stern warning to the public about the illegality of purchasing plots in the Suryanagar Phase-4 housing project based on 'plot selection letters'. According to the Board, transactions made on such basis are illegal and prone to fraud and financial loss.

KHB Housing Commissioner clarified that the land, totaling 1,498 acres and 39 guntas, was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act in Anekal taluk for the development of Suryanagar Phase-4. The project operates on a 50:50 sharing model between the Board and landowners, with current development underway.

The Board emphasized that 'symbolic plot selection letters' do not grant any ownership rights and warned of rampant misuse, including fake letter circulation. Purchasers are advised to proceed only after formal allotment letters and e-Khata registration, stressing the Board's non-liability in illegal transactions.

