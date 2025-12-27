Left Menu

Capital Chokes: AQI Nears Severe Levels as Pollution Soars

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply, reaching near 'severe' levels with an AQI of 385. Data shows vehicular emissions are the biggest contributors, with industrial and residential emissions also playing roles. The forecast indicates continued poor air quality in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:28 IST
Delhi's air quality took a significant hit on Saturday as pollution levels soared, bringing the Air Quality Index (AQI) alarmingly close to the 'severe' category with an average reading of 385. The day marked a sharp escalation from Friday's AQI of 332.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that at least 20 air monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI levels in the severe bracket. Notable areas included Shadipur, Vivek Vihar, and Chandni Chowk. According to the CPCB, AQI readings between 401 and 500 are classified as 'severe'.

The Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management highlighted that vehicular emissions were the biggest culprits, contributing 16.2% to the pollution, followed by industrial emissions at 8.5%. With cold temperatures forecasted, the air quality is expected to remain poor in the coming days.

