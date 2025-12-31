Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims Lives

A suspected case of contaminated water in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has led to a tragic diarrhoea outbreak, resulting in reported fatalities. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed the death toll amid conflicting reports regarding the exact number of victims.

According to Bhargava, initial reports from the health department indicated three deaths, but additional cases brought to hospitals increased the number. A damaged pipeline mixing drinking and drainage water is suspected to have caused the outbreak.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responded by offering financial compensation and promising full medical coverage for affected individuals. Meanwhile, an official investigation by a newly formed committee is now underway as authorities face allegations of negligence and suppression of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)