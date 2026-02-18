Fighter Jet Future: Germany's FCAS Dilemma

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is questioning the viability of pursuing a manned sixth-generation fighter jet within the troubled FCAS project. This inquiry comes amidst ongoing delays and industrial rivalries plaguing the French-German-Spanish initiative.

During a recent Machtwechsel podcast, Merz pondered the need for such a jet in the future and hinted at potential partnerships with other nations. The $100 billion project, launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafales and Eurofighter jets, is now at a critical juncture.

Insiders anticipate that Germany and France may cease joint fighter jet development but continue collaborating on drones and digital combat systems. Merz acknowledged differing national needs, noting the French requirement for a nuclear-capable jet could not be met by Germany's current military context.

