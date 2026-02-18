Left Menu

Fighter Jet Future: Germany's FCAS Dilemma

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz casts doubt on the necessity of developing a manned sixth-generation fighter jet under the troubled FCAS project. As Germany and France experience industrial rivalries and divergent military needs, the future of their joint fighter jet program is uncertain, with discussions leaning towards other collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:44 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is questioning the viability of pursuing a manned sixth-generation fighter jet within the troubled FCAS project. This inquiry comes amidst ongoing delays and industrial rivalries plaguing the French-German-Spanish initiative.

During a recent Machtwechsel podcast, Merz pondered the need for such a jet in the future and hinted at potential partnerships with other nations. The $100 billion project, launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafales and Eurofighter jets, is now at a critical juncture.

Insiders anticipate that Germany and France may cease joint fighter jet development but continue collaborating on drones and digital combat systems. Merz acknowledged differing national needs, noting the French requirement for a nuclear-capable jet could not be met by Germany's current military context.

