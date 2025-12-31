Justice Sought in Tragic Case of Anjel Chakma: Northeast Students Unite

Northeast students staged a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student who recently died from a stabbing in Dehradun. The protest, led by the Northeast Students' Society of Delhi University, calls for a thorough investigation into the racial motivation behind Chakma's killing.

Chakma, 24, succumbed to injuries inflicted in an attack on December 9 in Dehradun, where racial slurs were reportedly directed at him and his brother. While Dehradun police have arrested five out of six accused, student leaders demand the case's transfer to the CBI, citing delayed investigation and police inaction.

The protesters outlined demands, including a CBI probe, trial transfer to Delhi, and police reforms to prevent further racial violence against Northeast students. They also recalled the 2024 death of student Nido Tania and urged the implementation of anti-discrimination measures recommended by the MP Bezbaruah Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)