Justice Sought in Tragic Case of Anjel Chakma: Northeast Students Unite

Students from the Northeast protested in Delhi seeking justice for Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student who died from a stab injury in Dehradun. They demand a CBI investigation, citing racial motives, transfer of the trial, police reforms, and implementation of anti-discrimination measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:34 IST
Northeast students staged a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student who recently died from a stabbing in Dehradun. The protest, led by the Northeast Students' Society of Delhi University, calls for a thorough investigation into the racial motivation behind Chakma's killing.

Chakma, 24, succumbed to injuries inflicted in an attack on December 9 in Dehradun, where racial slurs were reportedly directed at him and his brother. While Dehradun police have arrested five out of six accused, student leaders demand the case's transfer to the CBI, citing delayed investigation and police inaction.

The protesters outlined demands, including a CBI probe, trial transfer to Delhi, and police reforms to prevent further racial violence against Northeast students. They also recalled the 2024 death of student Nido Tania and urged the implementation of anti-discrimination measures recommended by the MP Bezbaruah Committee.

