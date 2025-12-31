Left Menu

Mihira: A Dance Down India's Mystical Memory Lane

Anjana Welfare Society's 'Mihira,' a Kathak dance production, celebrated India's cultural legacy at the India Habitat Centre, depicting Meera Bai's devotion and empowering women's spirituality. The event, attended by cultural luminaries, underscored the importance of preserving and promoting classical arts amid global influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:59 IST
Artists perform during the Kathak dance theatre production "Mihira" at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anjana Welfare Society's recent dance theatre production, 'Mihira,' brought a mesmerizing blend of art, devotion, and storytelling to the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The event showcased the timeless tale of Meera Bai, the devoted Krishna mystic poet, through a captivating Kathak performance led by Maya Kulshreshtha.

Celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and the spiritual strength of women, the event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by distinguished guests. The portrayal of Meera Bai, a Rajasthani princess, vividly illustrated the confluence of bhakti, art, and women's empowerment, drawing high praise from the audience.

Dignitaries such as KG Suresh, Director of the India Habitat Centre, and Amarendra Khatua, former Director General of ICCR, were among the attendees. They commended the Anjana Foundation and the Government of India for promoting classical dance forms like Kathak. Attendees highlighted the need to encourage the youth to embrace Indian culture amid global shifts towards Western influences, emphasizing that such events provide critical platforms to rediscover and celebrate India's diverse artistic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

