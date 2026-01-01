Suicide Bombing in Aleppo Targets Security Patrol Amid Heightened Anti-ISIS Efforts
A suspected Islamic State-linked bomber targeted a church in Aleppo on New Year's Eve, detonating near a security patrol, resulting in one death and two injuries. Syrian authorities are investigating and have increased collaboration with U.S. forces against ISIS. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
A suspected bomber connected to the Islamic State attempted to attack a church in Aleppo, Syria, on New Year's Eve. The explosive detonated near a security patrol, killing one officer and injuring two others, according to Syria's interior ministry.
The incident comes as Syrian authorities have heightened cooperation with U.S. forces to combat ISIS. Earlier this month, two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an ISIS attack, prompting large-scale U.S. retaliatory strikes on ISIS positions.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for the Aleppo attack, it underscores ongoing threats even as Syria undertakes efforts to fortify security and collaborate internationally against ISIS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Forces Dismantle ISIS Operations in Syria
Clash with Islamic State Militants in Turkey Leaves Seven Officers Wounded
6 Islamic State militants, 3 police officers killed in clash in northwest Turkey, minister says, reports AP.
Turkey's Unyielding Stance: Nationwide Crackdown on Islamic State
Turkish Police Crack Down on Islamic State Operatives in Major Nationwide Raids