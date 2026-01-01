Suicide Bombing in Aleppo Targets Security Patrol Amid Heightened Anti-ISIS Efforts

A suspected bomber connected to the Islamic State attempted to attack a church in Aleppo, Syria, on New Year's Eve. The explosive detonated near a security patrol, killing one officer and injuring two others, according to Syria's interior ministry.

The incident comes as Syrian authorities have heightened cooperation with U.S. forces to combat ISIS. Earlier this month, two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an ISIS attack, prompting large-scale U.S. retaliatory strikes on ISIS positions.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the Aleppo attack, it underscores ongoing threats even as Syria undertakes efforts to fortify security and collaborate internationally against ISIS.

(With inputs from agencies.)