Left Menu

Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market: A Price Snapshot

The recent market rates in Mumbai highlight the price details for spices and copra. Black pepper, both ginger varieties, and multiple copra sources are noted with varying rates across cities like Alapuzha, Kozikode, and Mumbai. Cochin's coconut oil prices further reflect the agricultural market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:33 IST
Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market: A Price Snapshot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai on January 1st, the latest market rates for spices and copra reveal intriguing trends. Black pepper is priced between 711 and 811, with bleached and unbleached ginger maintaining a rate of 295. Copra prices vary significantly, with Alapuzha priced at 19500 and Kozikode at 19200.

Rajapur in Mumbai sees copra costing 37500, while edible copra in Mumbai is tagged at 24400. Notably, Cochin reports no price change for its coconut oil, while in Mumbai, the price of coconut oil stands at 45000.

This data reflects both regional variations and the overall pulse of the agricultural market in these Indian cities, illuminating the ebbs and flows of commodity pricing.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026