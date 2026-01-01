Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market: A Price Snapshot

In Mumbai on January 1st, the latest market rates for spices and copra reveal intriguing trends. Black pepper is priced between 711 and 811, with bleached and unbleached ginger maintaining a rate of 295. Copra prices vary significantly, with Alapuzha priced at 19500 and Kozikode at 19200.

Rajapur in Mumbai sees copra costing 37500, while edible copra in Mumbai is tagged at 24400. Notably, Cochin reports no price change for its coconut oil, while in Mumbai, the price of coconut oil stands at 45000.

This data reflects both regional variations and the overall pulse of the agricultural market in these Indian cities, illuminating the ebbs and flows of commodity pricing.