Freshara Agro's Bold Leap into Europe: Expanding Through Strategic Spanish Acquisitions

CHENNAI, INDIA — Freshara Agro Exports Limited is taking decisive steps to broaden its global footprint through strategic acquisitions in Spain. During a Board meeting on December 22, 2025, Freshara approved the purchase of two special purpose vehicles—Conservas Selectas Españolas, S.L. and Gandin Invest, S.L., complying with SEBI regulations.

The acquisition, which forms a part of Freshara's international expansion plan, aims to establish a significant operational base in Spain by revitalizing assets from Aceitunas Sarasa's insolvency. This move positions Freshara within the European olive market, utilizing existing local infrastructure and expertise.

Freshara's expansion includes a substantial investment of ₹82.5 crore, targeting a complete operational foundation by March 31, 2026. This acquisition is not only about financial growth but also solidifying Freshara's presence in Europe's culinary sector, enhancing its existing supply chain network, and promoting sustainable agricultural standards in collaboration with local farmers.

