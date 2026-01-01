Left Menu

BMC Gears Up for Smooth Civic Polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finalized 10,231 polling stations for January 15 civic polls. With diverse locations and special facilities for vulnerable groups, the preparations aim to ensure smooth voting for over 1.03 crore electors. Vote counting is scheduled for January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated 10,231 polling stations across Mumbai for the upcoming civic elections on January 15.

According to a statement from BMC, 4,386 stations will be housed in government and semi-government buildings, 702 in cooperative housing societies, and 5,143 in private buildings.

Selected based on factors like population density and geographical conditions, these stations include diverse structures to facilitate a smooth electoral process. BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani highlighted that the arrangements aim for transparent, accessible voting for the region's 1.03 crore voters. Special provisions, such as ramps and voter assistance centers, will be available for senior citizens, women, and people with disabilities. Voters are encouraged to verify their assigned stations to avoid confusion on election day. The vote counting will take place on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

