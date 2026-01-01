Left Menu

Significant Price Drop: GAIL Gas Reduces CNG and PNG Costs

GAIL Gas Limited announced a Rs 1 reduction in CNG and domestic piped natural gas prices. This follows Indraprastha Gas and Think Gas reducing their prices. The reduction is effective in multiple states and aligns with policies promoting a gas-based economy and sustainable growth in India's gas market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to benefit consumers, GAIL Gas Limited has announced a Rs 1 reduction in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG). This decision comes shortly after similar reductions by other major gas distributors, indicating a trend in price adjustments across the sector.

This price cut will take effect immediately across GAIL Gas's operational areas, including states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, to name a few. This initiative aligns with recent regulatory reforms that have rationalized pipeline tariffs, further aiding financial sustainability and the growth of India's gas market.

The decision is in line with the Indian government's vision of fostering a gas-based economy. Officials from GAIL Gas emphasized that the latest reduction aims to encourage the use of cleaner fuels, making the transition more affordable for households and city gas distribution networks throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

