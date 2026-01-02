Controversy Over Alleged Ticket Sales in Nanded Civic Polls
Bhanusing Rawat, a former corporator and long-time associate of ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan, accused Chavan of accepting money for candidate tickets in the upcoming Nanded civic polls. Chavan has denied these allegations, emphasizing his long-standing, honest political career. The civic elections are set for January 15.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Nanded civic elections have become embroiled in controversy as Bhanusing Rawat, a former corporator, leveled serious allegations against ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan.
Rawat accused Chavan, a prominent BJP figure, of taking Rs 50 lakh in exchange for allocating tickets to affluent candidates, sidestepping loyal party workers.
Chavan, rejecting the accusations vigorously, defended his half-century political career, asserting his integrity and refuting any involvement in corrupt practices. The elections are scheduled for January 15, with results expected the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)