Controversy Over Alleged Ticket Sales in Nanded Civic Polls

The upcoming Nanded civic elections have become embroiled in controversy as Bhanusing Rawat, a former corporator, leveled serious allegations against ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Rawat accused Chavan, a prominent BJP figure, of taking Rs 50 lakh in exchange for allocating tickets to affluent candidates, sidestepping loyal party workers.

Chavan, rejecting the accusations vigorously, defended his half-century political career, asserting his integrity and refuting any involvement in corrupt practices. The elections are scheduled for January 15, with results expected the following day.

