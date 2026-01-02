Israel Intercepts False Target Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

On January 2, the Israeli military announced the interception of what it termed a 'false target' after alarms were triggered by a suspected drone in the northern town of Bar'am.

Sources connected to Lebanon's Hezbollah have denied any involvement, refuting claims that the Iran-backed group was linked to the incident.

With tensions simmering, Lebanon faces increasing pressure from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah under a peace agreement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has made it clear that Israel would take necessary action should Beirut fail to curb Hezbollah's arsenal.