Israel Intercepts False Target Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah
The Israeli military intercepted a 'false target' believed to be a suspected drone in Bar’am. Lebanon's Hezbollah denies involvement as pressure mounts from the U.S. and Israel for disarmament. Israeli Defense Minister Katz warns of potential action if Lebanon fails to restrain Hezbollah's weaponry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:21 IST
On January 2, the Israeli military announced the interception of what it termed a 'false target' after alarms were triggered by a suspected drone in the northern town of Bar'am.
Sources connected to Lebanon's Hezbollah have denied any involvement, refuting claims that the Iran-backed group was linked to the incident.
With tensions simmering, Lebanon faces increasing pressure from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah under a peace agreement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has made it clear that Israel would take necessary action should Beirut fail to curb Hezbollah's arsenal.
