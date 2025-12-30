Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

The Joint Action Committee of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board employees, engineers, and pensioners convened on Tuesday to voice their staunch opposition to the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The committee insists on retracting the Bill, viewing electricity as a social right, not a commodity, and stopping privatisation while preserving cross-subsidies.

Critics deem the Bill as detrimental to workers and the public, challenging federal structures. Hira Lal Verma, the committee's joint coordinator, highlights the power sector's enduring financial woes post-Electricity Act, 2003, despite reforms. The proposed amendments risk exacerbating public utility challenges, consumer rights breaches, federal disruptions, and employee livelihoods.

Key concerns include provisions enabling multiple distribution licensees in the same area, which could damage HPSEBL's revenue and disrupt cross-subsidies, leading to higher tariffs for rural consumers. Furthermore, regulatory changes may allow selective private supply, risking a corporate-centric, centralised energy policy at the states' expense.

