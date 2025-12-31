Left Menu

Health Headlines: From Drug Price Cuts to Rising Measles Cases

A comprehensive overview of current health news, including price cuts on weight-loss drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in China, research grant reviews by the Trump administration, and rising measles cases in South Carolina. Other notable topics include a new motion sickness drug approval and a future driven by GLP-1 consumer use.

Updated: 31-12-2025 10:29 IST
In a major move affecting the weight-loss drug market, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have announced significant price reductions for their popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Mounjaro in China. According to reports, reductions of up to 48% have been applied in various provinces, responding to growing demand and competition.

In the political arena, the Trump administration has agreed to revisit research grants suspended due to their links with diversity initiatives, following a lawsuit. A federal judge had previously ruled the NIH's cancellation of these grants unlawful, paving the way for potential reinstatement.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's health department has reported a rise in measles cases, reaching 176 confirmed instances amid an ongoing outbreak in the state's northwest region. This alarming increase follows recent updates and underscores the importance of vaccination and public health measures.

