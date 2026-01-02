Torrent Gas Slashes CNG and PNG Prices: Up to 43% Cheaper than Petrol

Torrent Gas announced on Friday a notable reduction in the retail price of CNG by up to Rs 3.50 per kg and domestic PNG by up to Rs 2 per cubic metre in its operational zones connected to the National Gas Grid.

This price adjustment renders CNG up to 43% cheaper compared to petrol, marking a significant cost advantage for consumers, according to a company statement.

The reduction is attributed to the implementation of the Unified Tariff order, effective January 1, 2026, alongside the Zone-1 Tariffs for City Gas Distribution entities, which lower gas transportation costs. This initiative is expected to alleviate expenses for households using gas for cooking and drivers of CNG vehicles.