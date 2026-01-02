Torrent Gas Slashes CNG and PNG Prices: Up to 43% Cheaper than Petrol
Torrent Gas has announced a significant reduction in CNG and PNG prices across its operational areas. This price cut, made possible by the Unified Tariff order, aims to provide financial relief to households and boost CNG vehicle sales. The company operates 526 CNG stations and numerous piped gas connections.
- Country:
- India
Torrent Gas announced on Friday a notable reduction in the retail price of CNG by up to Rs 3.50 per kg and domestic PNG by up to Rs 2 per cubic metre in its operational zones connected to the National Gas Grid.
This price adjustment renders CNG up to 43% cheaper compared to petrol, marking a significant cost advantage for consumers, according to a company statement.
The reduction is attributed to the implementation of the Unified Tariff order, effective January 1, 2026, alongside the Zone-1 Tariffs for City Gas Distribution entities, which lower gas transportation costs. This initiative is expected to alleviate expenses for households using gas for cooking and drivers of CNG vehicles.