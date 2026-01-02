Gujarat's Green Revolution: Tree Plantation Along 185 Rivers

The Gujarat government has embarked on an ambitious environmental project to bolster the state's green cover. As announced by state forest and environment minister Arjun Modhwadia, land along the banks of 185 rivers will be designated for an extensive tree plantation campaign.

This initiative, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, marks a significant effort in increasing Gujarat's current 11.03% green cover to 15%. The project, touted as a first-of-its-kind in India, aims to boost forest areas, enhance rainfall, mitigate climate shifts, increase oxygen, and diminish the carbon footprint, while also aiding farmers near waterways.

Land designated for this purpose will undergo demarcation and GIS mapping, ensuring its exclusive use for environmental efforts. The forest and environment department will oversee protection and maintenance, while the Wildlife and Social Forestry Divisions will manage plantation efforts across diverse regions, benefiting local ecosystems and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)