Delhi Under 'Yellow' Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Ahead
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi due to expected dense fog and a cold wave from January 3 to 6. Air quality improved from an AQI of 380 to 236. The maximum temperature was noted at 17.4°C, and further weather fluctuations are anticipated.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a 'yellow' alert in Delhi, forecasting dense fog and a cold wave in the coming days. This weather shift is slated to impact the capital between January 3 and January 6.
Notably, Delhi's air quality has seen a considerable improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a drop from 380 to 236, indicating a decline in pollution levels. The highest temperature on Friday was 17.4°C, slightly below the seasonal norm.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by lifting Stage III curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan, allowing only Stages I and II restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) to remain active.
(With inputs from agencies.)
