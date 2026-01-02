Delhi Under 'Yellow' Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a 'yellow' alert in Delhi, forecasting dense fog and a cold wave in the coming days. This weather shift is slated to impact the capital between January 3 and January 6.

Notably, Delhi's air quality has seen a considerable improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a drop from 380 to 236, indicating a decline in pollution levels. The highest temperature on Friday was 17.4°C, slightly below the seasonal norm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by lifting Stage III curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan, allowing only Stages I and II restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) to remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)