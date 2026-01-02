Left Menu

Delhi Under 'Yellow' Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Ahead

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi due to expected dense fog and a cold wave from January 3 to 6. Air quality improved from an AQI of 380 to 236. The maximum temperature was noted at 17.4°C, and further weather fluctuations are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:02 IST
Delhi Under 'Yellow' Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a 'yellow' alert in Delhi, forecasting dense fog and a cold wave in the coming days. This weather shift is slated to impact the capital between January 3 and January 6.

Notably, Delhi's air quality has seen a considerable improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a drop from 380 to 236, indicating a decline in pollution levels. The highest temperature on Friday was 17.4°C, slightly below the seasonal norm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by lifting Stage III curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan, allowing only Stages I and II restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) to remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
2
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global
3
Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

 India
4
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026