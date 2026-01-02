Desert Battle: Al-Rajhi Defends Title Amidst Intense Dakar Rally Competition

Saudi Arabia's pride, Yazheed Al-Rajhi, is all set to defend his Dakar Rally title, as the grueling two-week event begins Saturday. With competitors like Toyota's Henk Lategan anticipating a fierce contest, the stage is set for an intense race in the desert kingdom.

The rally covers 13 stages and approximately 8,000 kilometers, entirely within Saudi Arabia for the seventh consecutive year. The competition kicks off with a brief prologue near the Red Sea and culminates on challenging terrains, including massive sand dunes and canyons.

Contestants include past Dakar victors and world-renowned drivers such as Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb, promising a dramatic showdown along with newly introduced teams from Ford and Dacia in this year's World Rally-Raid Championship opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)