Desert Battle: Al-Rajhi Defends Title Amidst Intense Dakar Rally Competition

Yazheed Al-Rajhi, the first Saudi to win the Dakar Rally, aims to defend his title amidst an intense competition in Saudi Arabia. Spanning 8,000 km with tough terrains, top contenders include Henk Lategan, Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, and Sebastien Loeb. The event also marks the World Rally-Raid Championship's start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:59 IST
Saudi Arabia's pride, Yazheed Al-Rajhi, is all set to defend his Dakar Rally title, as the grueling two-week event begins Saturday. With competitors like Toyota's Henk Lategan anticipating a fierce contest, the stage is set for an intense race in the desert kingdom.

The rally covers 13 stages and approximately 8,000 kilometers, entirely within Saudi Arabia for the seventh consecutive year. The competition kicks off with a brief prologue near the Red Sea and culminates on challenging terrains, including massive sand dunes and canyons.

Contestants include past Dakar victors and world-renowned drivers such as Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb, promising a dramatic showdown along with newly introduced teams from Ford and Dacia in this year's World Rally-Raid Championship opener.

