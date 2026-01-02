Left Menu

Mahayuti's Ambition: Mayors Across Maharashtra's 29 Municipal Corporations

BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan announced the Mahayuti alliance's goal to appoint its mayors across all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra after the upcoming elections. He affirmed confidence that the Mira Bhayandar mayor would be from the BJP. Elections are set for January 15, affecting major cities.

Mahayuti's Ambition: Mayors Across Maharashtra's 29 Municipal Corporations
The BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is setting its sights on achieving complete dominance across all 29 municipal corporations in the state. This ambitious goal was articulated by the Maharashtra unit's president, Ravindra Chavan, during a recent press conference.

Chavan shared confidence that the BJP would secure the mayoral position in the key Mira Bhayandar civic body within Thane district, while also unveiling the comprehensive strategy for securing mayoral seats in areas including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. The elections for these positions are scheduled for January 15.

Chavan emphasized the importance of the formal selection process, which will be overseen by a state party committee led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This committee will review and finalize candidates based on election results and trends, ensuring that the Mahayuti's influence is maximized across Maharashtra's civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

