India's AI Challenge: Building a Future-Ready Workforce
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes the importance of AI confidence for India's future workforce, spearheading the SOAR program to inspire learning. The initiative aims to create a national movement for AI awareness, offering micro-credential courses to ensure everyone benefits from AI and contributes to national growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday stressed that India's future workforce needs to be both digitally aware and AI-confident. Speaking at an event, he underscored the launch of the SOAR 'AI to be Aware' learning module as a step towards enhancing AI readiness across the nation.
The Minister, who heads the portfolio for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship as well as Education, emphasized lifelong learning by completing the module himself. To further drive momentum, he nominated key figures like Nara Lokesh Rao and Gaurav Dwivedi, sparking a movement for building AI capabilities nationwide.
Through the 'Skill the Nation Challenge,' the initiative aims to encourage every citizen to embrace ongoing education. SOAR is not merely a training program; it's a mission to instill AI confidence and capability, providing everyone with the tools to benefit from AI and contribute significantly to India's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
