BJP Sets Stage for Nationwide 'Viksit Bharat' Awareness Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to initiate an ambitious nationwide campaign to amplify the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act. This move aims to distinctly convey the party's strategic initiatives and legislative modifications to the citizens.

Preceding the campaign roll-out, a crucial high-level meeting spearheaded by BJP National President JP Nadda is slated for tomorrow evening, conducted via video conferencing. The conclave will witness participation from eminent figures like Working National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. State BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-governed states will join, underscoring the party's emphasis on synchronized efforts across both central and state echelons.

Insiders indicate that the dialogue will centra around defining the campaign's structure, messaging, outreach strategies, and schedule. A particular focus will be on consistent communication and extensive grassroots interaction. By mobilizing its cadre and leadership at every tier, the BJP aspires to elevate public comprehension of the Viksit Bharat's objectives while leveraging the VB--G RAM G Act's introduction as a significant milestone.

The legislation was enacted by Parliament on December 19, 2025, following the Lok Sabha's approval a day prior. It ensures 125 days of wage labor per rural household annually, enhancing the current provision of 100 days for adults engaged in unskilled labor.

According to Section 22 of the legislation, the financial collaboration between the Central and State Governments is delineated as 60:40, with an exception for the North Eastern and Himalayan States, including Union Territories like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, where the split is 90:10. Section 6 empowers state governments to designate a sixty-day window during a financial year, accounting for critical agricultural periods. (ANI)

