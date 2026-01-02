Punjab Rolls Out Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance for Three Crore Residents

In a significant move towards universal healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has unveiled a comprehensive scheme providing cashless health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to three crore state residents. The policy will encompass both government and private hospitals, expanding access to essential medical services.

Scheduled for formal inauguration on January 15 by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the initiative will include approximately six hundred private hospitals and eight central government institutions. This strategic plan is expected to enhance healthcare accessibility across Punjab.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the swift implementation of the scheme, urging the health department to expedite arrangements. Within three to four months, beneficiaries are anticipated to receive their 'CM Health Cards', granting them cashless treatment at over 800 hospitals statewide, as part of a broader health coverage vision announced in September. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)