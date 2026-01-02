Left Menu

Punjab Rolls Out Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance for Three Crore Residents

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh announced a new health scheme offering Rs 10 lakh insurance to three crore residents. Including government and private hospitals, the program starts January 15 and aims for universal health coverage in the state. Beneficiaries will receive health cards within months.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards universal healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has unveiled a comprehensive scheme providing cashless health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to three crore state residents. The policy will encompass both government and private hospitals, expanding access to essential medical services.

Scheduled for formal inauguration on January 15 by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the initiative will include approximately six hundred private hospitals and eight central government institutions. This strategic plan is expected to enhance healthcare accessibility across Punjab.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the swift implementation of the scheme, urging the health department to expedite arrangements. Within three to four months, beneficiaries are anticipated to receive their 'CM Health Cards', granting them cashless treatment at over 800 hospitals statewide, as part of a broader health coverage vision announced in September. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

