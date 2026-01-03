Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on the bail applications of activists involved in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Arguments have been presented by government and defense representatives. The case involves accusations of orchestrating the riots that resulted in significant casualties.
The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its judgment on January 5 regarding bail requests submitted by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
On December 10, after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other legal luminaries, the court reserved its verdict. The Delhi Police allege the riots were a premeditated assault on India's sovereignty, implicating speeches by Imam as central evidence.
Despite the police's opposition, citing the activist's alleged orchestration of the violence, defense lawyers argue for bail, highlighting a lack of comprehensive trials and convictions. The accused, associated with anti-CAA and NRC protests, challenge prior court decisions on their custody.
