Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its judgment on January 5 regarding bail requests submitted by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

On December 10, after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other legal luminaries, the court reserved its verdict. The Delhi Police allege the riots were a premeditated assault on India's sovereignty, implicating speeches by Imam as central evidence.

Despite the police's opposition, citing the activist's alleged orchestration of the violence, defense lawyers argue for bail, highlighting a lack of comprehensive trials and convictions. The accused, associated with anti-CAA and NRC protests, challenge prior court decisions on their custody.