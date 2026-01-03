Demand for Federal Law to Overhaul Temple Administration Gains Momentum

The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a right-wing cultural think tank, has issued a call for a comprehensive federal law to oversee temple administration across India. At its 43rd annual conference, the BVK highlighted issues of corruption, politicisation, and mismanagement in shrine administration, particularly emphasizing concerns about alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple.

According to the BVK's resolution, political interference in the Devaswom Board is leading to misappropriation of temple assets and disrupting the spiritual sanctity of these sites. Similar incidents have been reported in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The think tank asserted that inappropriate uses of temple cultural festivals for political propaganda aim to erode temple sanctity.

The BVK envisions a central law that ensures transparent and independent administration of temples. The resolution calls for reduced government control, clear management guidelines, equitable management representation including women, and measures promoting temple-based economies and spiritual tourism. Implementing the 1960 Hindu Religious Endowment Commission Report's recommendations is also being urged.

