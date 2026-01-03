Left Menu

Demand for Federal Law to Overhaul Temple Administration Gains Momentum

The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram has called for a comprehensive federal law to manage temple administration, highlighting concerns over corruption and politicisation. Their resolution urges transparency, reduced political interference, and equitable representation in temple management, aimed at preserving Hindu cultural and spiritual integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:29 IST
Demand for Federal Law to Overhaul Temple Administration Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a right-wing cultural think tank, has issued a call for a comprehensive federal law to oversee temple administration across India. At its 43rd annual conference, the BVK highlighted issues of corruption, politicisation, and mismanagement in shrine administration, particularly emphasizing concerns about alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple.

According to the BVK's resolution, political interference in the Devaswom Board is leading to misappropriation of temple assets and disrupting the spiritual sanctity of these sites. Similar incidents have been reported in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The think tank asserted that inappropriate uses of temple cultural festivals for political propaganda aim to erode temple sanctity.

The BVK envisions a central law that ensures transparent and independent administration of temples. The resolution calls for reduced government control, clear management guidelines, equitable management representation including women, and measures promoting temple-based economies and spiritual tourism. Implementing the 1960 Hindu Religious Endowment Commission Report's recommendations is also being urged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026