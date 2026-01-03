Global Health Alerts: Outbreaks and Policies

A severe health crisis unfolded in Indore, India, with nine fatalities and over 200 hospitalizations linked to contaminated drinking water, prompting local health authorities and lawmaker Kailash Vijayvargiya to take urgent action.

In South Carolina, an ongoing measles outbreak has escalated with nine new cases, bringing the total to 185 in the northwest regions, including Greenville and Spartanburg, as reported by the state health department.

Mexican authorities face a screwworm parasite outbreak with the second case detected in two days, impacting livestock health and U.S.-Mexico border regulations.

Meanwhile, a class action lawsuit challenges new U.S. federal policies eliminating insurance coverage for gender-affirming care, while China implements taxes on contraceptive products to address its declining birth rate.

