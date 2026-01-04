Left Menu

POCSO Case Filed Against Minors in Karnataka

Karnataka Police have detained three boys, aged 14-15, for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in Hubbali. The incidents occurred over several days while her parents were at work. Authorities are proceeding with the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident reported on Saturday, Karnataka Police have initiated a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against three minors aged 14 and 15. The minors are accused of sexually harassing a young girl in Hubbali while her parents were at work.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the detention of the accused minors. He stated, "A complaint was filed that a minor girl had been subjected to sexual harassment and assault by these three boys over a week-long period." The commissioner noted the ongoing absence of the girl's parents during the day due to work commitments.

The police have assured that they will adhere to the guidelines specified under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. An investigation is currently in progress to uncover further details.

