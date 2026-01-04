Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Stay: Two Nigerian Nationals Detained in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended two Nigerian nationals, Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso, found illegally staying in India without valid visas. The operation was part of a drive against illegal foreign nationals. Legal proceedings for their deportation have been initiated by the FRRO.

04-01-2026
In a focused operation targeting illegal foreign nationals, Delhi Police's South-West District team apprehended two Nigerian nationals staying without valid visas. The accused, Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso, were detained after a tip-off led authorities to intercept them during New Year's night patrols.

According to police, the operation was strategically executed by dedicated teams aiming to curb illegal residency. The accused claimed to have entered India on tourist or business visas, but verification revealed overstays and a lack of valid visa documents. They later admitted to being illegal migrants.

Residing in Kishangarh village, the detainees worked in housekeeping roles across Delhi NCR demographics. Their documents were found on their phones. With procedures complete, deportation steps are underway through Delhi's FRRO, confirming the city's ongoing regulatory efforts against illegal immigration.

