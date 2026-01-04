Left Menu

Devastating Attack Plunges Nigerian Village into Despair

In northern Nigeria's Niger state, at least 30 villagers have been killed and several others are missing following a gunmen raid. The attackers stormed the Kasuwan-Daji village, killing, abducting, and destroying structures. President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attack and ordered security forces to apprehend the perpetrators.

Updated: 04-01-2026 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating attack in northern Nigeria's Niger state has left at least 30 villagers dead, while others are missing after gunmen targeted the Kasuwan-Daji village. The assailants unleashed havoc, murdering residents, burning homes, and abducting several people, including children, in a harrowing wave of violence.

According to witnesses and local authorities, the attackers descended on the village from surrounding forest reserves, exploiting the isolated community's vulnerability. Reports indicate that the death toll could exceed 40 as survivors remain frightened to reclaim bodies amidst ongoing security concerns. Residents expressed frustration over the delayed response from security forces.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has vehemently condemned the atrocity, urging law enforcement officers to capture the gunmen and bring them to justice swiftly. He emphasized the urgency of addressing the escalating violence plaguing the region. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents perpetuated by organized gangs exploiting remote areas.

