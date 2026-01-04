Left Menu

Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Disrupts Air Travel Across Northern India

Severe cold and dense fog have disrupted air travel across northern India, with potential flight delays. Airports Authority advises passengers to check flights and allow extra time. Widespread cold wave impacts transport services, road traffic, and reconstruction work, while heavy snow challenges several regions, including Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:39 IST
Dense fog at IGI Airport in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air travelers in northern India might encounter minor disruptions as dense fog and a severe cold wave reduce visibility, affecting airport operations. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) warned of potential travel delays and advised passengers to verify their flight status and allow extra time.

The cold wave gripping northern, central, and eastern regions has significantly impacted daily life, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air services. Uttarakhand's Haridwar faced heavy fog and biting cold, while Kedarnath Dham received substantial snowfall, hindering ongoing shrine reconstruction.

In Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, cities like Prayagraj and Gwalior experienced thick fog and declining temperatures. The India Meteorological Department issued an Orange Warning as visibility plummeted in parts of the country. Jammu and Kashmir faced a harsh winter with heavy snowfall in the Pir Panjal ranges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

