Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Disrupts Air Travel Across Northern India

Air travelers in northern India might encounter minor disruptions as dense fog and a severe cold wave reduce visibility, affecting airport operations. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) warned of potential travel delays and advised passengers to verify their flight status and allow extra time.

The cold wave gripping northern, central, and eastern regions has significantly impacted daily life, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air services. Uttarakhand's Haridwar faced heavy fog and biting cold, while Kedarnath Dham received substantial snowfall, hindering ongoing shrine reconstruction.

In Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, cities like Prayagraj and Gwalior experienced thick fog and declining temperatures. The India Meteorological Department issued an Orange Warning as visibility plummeted in parts of the country. Jammu and Kashmir faced a harsh winter with heavy snowfall in the Pir Panjal ranges.

