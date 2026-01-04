Left Menu

Trump's Bold Oil Move in Venezuela: A Game Changer or Pipe Dream?

President Trump's strategy to control Venezuela's oil industry aims to involve US companies in revitalizing it. While analysts see potential for an increase in production, Venezuela's decaying infrastructure and political instability pose significant challenges. The world's largest oil reserves entice interest, but geopolitical and legal concerns complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:11 IST
Trump's Bold Oil Move in Venezuela: A Game Changer or Pipe Dream?
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has revealed a controversial plan to oversee Venezuela's oil industry, with intentions for American firms to revitalize it after capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Experts suggest potential growth, maybe doubling production, but caution that the industry's neglect and sanctions could hinder swift progress.

The political situation remains fluid, with uncertainty about Maduro's future and US involvement. Some analysts predict that a successful US-led intervention could attract energy companies to invest in rebuilding the industry, potentially stabilizing oil prices for the long term.

Venezuela possesses the largest proven oil reserves, arousing international interest. However, political and legal complexities create hurdles. In the past, nationalization of the oil sector deterred foreign investment. Today, entities like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips monitor the situation closely, awaiting clarity on the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
3
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
4
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026