OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Amid Political Tensions

On Sunday, OPEC+ chose to maintain its current oil production levels, sidestepping discussions on the political turmoil impacting its member countries, which include those in the Middle East as well as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

This decision follows a significant plunge of over 18% in oil prices in 2025, a sharp decline reminiscent of the downturn experienced in 2020. Despite this, the organization's meeting primarily focused on stabilizing the market rather than addressing ongoing geopolitical issues.

The meeting's discussions reflected on tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and the effectiveness of the group's strategy given the global decline in oil prices.