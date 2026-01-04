Left Menu

OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Amid Political Tensions

OPEC+ decided to keep oil output unchanged amid various political crises affecting members, such as tensions in the Middle East and challenges in Venezuela and Russia. Despite an 18% drop in oil prices in 2025, the group prioritizes stability. It plans next output strategies to regain market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:04 IST
OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, OPEC+ chose to maintain its current oil production levels, sidestepping discussions on the political turmoil impacting its member countries, which include those in the Middle East as well as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

This decision follows a significant plunge of over 18% in oil prices in 2025, a sharp decline reminiscent of the downturn experienced in 2020. Despite this, the organization's meeting primarily focused on stabilizing the market rather than addressing ongoing geopolitical issues.

The meeting's discussions reflected on tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and the effectiveness of the group's strategy given the global decline in oil prices.

TRENDING

1
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments

New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Devel...

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

 India
3
Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

 Global
4
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026