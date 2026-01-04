Spirit Airlines Takes to Caribbean Skies Again

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines has resumed its flights to and from the Caribbean after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its airspace closure directive. The move marks a significant milestone, reinstating connectivity between the United States and various Caribbean destinations.

The suspension of flights had been imposed due to regulatory issues impacting airspace accessibility. However, following the directive's expiration on January 4, Spirit Airlines quickly resumed its services, ensuring minimal disruption to travelers and restoring vital links for tourism and commerce in the region.

This development is welcomed by passengers and industry stakeholders eager to see the normalization of flight operations, as the airline works to rebuild its Caribbean network, ensuring reliable travel options during the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)