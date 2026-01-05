Inside Venezuela's Oil and Mining Dilemma

Venezuela, holder of the world's largest oil reserves, grapples with declining outputs due to decades of mismanagement, sanctions, and lack of investment. The nation struggles to reach its full production capacity despite its vast resources, leading to economic stagnation.

The country's mineral sector remains uncertain, with data often confusing reserves with resources, further complicating foreign investment possibilities. Political and economic instability, worsened by external debts to nations like China, hinder the mining potential that could otherwise replace oil dependency.

As the U.S. imposes sanctions and with China emerging as a primary oil buyer, Venezuela's geopolitical landscape remains uncertain. The future of its oil and mining sectors may depend on potential regime changes, foreign investments, and strategic international alliances amidst global political tensions.