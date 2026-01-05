Left Menu

Crackdown on Power Theft Unveils Massive Illegal Connections in Sambhal

An operation led by Sambhal authorities revealed large-scale illegal electricity connections in the Raisatti area. Seven teams uncovered instances where dozens of houses were powered by unauthorized sources. Legal actions, fines, and FIRs have been initiated. Additionally, anti-encroachment measures have been enforced in Salempur, addressing decades-old commercial encroachments.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown on electricity theft, authorities in Sambhal's Raisatti area unearthed a sprawling network of illegal power connections. The district's administration deployed seven dedicated teams, uncovering cases where dozens of homes sourced electricity from single unauthorized providers.

Rajendra Pensia, Sambhal District Magistrate, confirmed these findings, highlighting instances where unauthorized 'mini power stations' supplied electricity to entire neighborhoods. Legal proceedings are underway, with fines imposed, FIRs registered, and underground connections dismantled.

Additionally, a proactive anti-encroachment drive in Salempur addressed commercial setups that emerged over the past 20-25 years under madrasa pretexts. Rent-generating shops were dismantled, imposing a financial penalty of fifty-eight lakh rupees to cover removal expenses. The district administration vows continued legal action against all encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

