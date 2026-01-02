Chomu Town's Anti-Encroachment Drive Sparks Controversy

In a decisive move, authorities in Jaipur's Chomu town initiated the demolition of illegal structures amidst heightened tensions, following violent episodes involving stone-pelting near a local mosque.

The unrest, linked to an ongoing dispute over encroachments, saw several individuals arrested and over a hundred detained. Police bolstered their presence to maintain stability and ensure the demolition proceeded without incident.

While some residents and officials support the crackdown on unauthorized constructions, citing public inconvenience and hygiene issues, others highlight the complex nature of the encroachment disputes, which have simmered for years.