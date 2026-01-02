Chomu Town's Anti-Encroachment Drive Sparks Controversy
In Jaipur's Chomu town, local authorities demolished illegal structures linked to recent violent outbreaks. Following arrests of suspected rioters, the municipal council removed encroachments near a mosque, aiming to resolve long-standing disputes. The operation received mixed reactions, highlighting tensions over illegal construction in the area.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, authorities in Jaipur's Chomu town initiated the demolition of illegal structures amidst heightened tensions, following violent episodes involving stone-pelting near a local mosque.
The unrest, linked to an ongoing dispute over encroachments, saw several individuals arrested and over a hundred detained. Police bolstered their presence to maintain stability and ensure the demolition proceeded without incident.
While some residents and officials support the crackdown on unauthorized constructions, citing public inconvenience and hygiene issues, others highlight the complex nature of the encroachment disputes, which have simmered for years.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chomu
- Jaipur
- anti-encroachment
- illegal structures
- violence
- demolition
- mosque
- rioters
- arrests
- dispute
ALSO READ
Escalation of Violence: Hindu Businessman Set Ablaze in Bangladesh
Shocking Act of Violence in Mumbai Highlights Domestic Strain
Pakistan's Surge: 2025 Marks a Decade High in Terror-Related Violence
Iran's Unrest: Inflation Fuels Protests and Violence
Beyond Borders: Kerala CM's Stance on Bengaluru Demolitions