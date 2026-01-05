Left Menu

A Breakthrough in Carbon Capture: IIT Guwahati's Photocatalytic Innovation

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have innovated a photocatalytic material that transforms CO₂ into methanol fuel using sunlight. By combining graphitic carbon nitride with graphene, they tackled energy loss issues and improved fuel efficiency. The new technology aims to support the shift towards a carbon-neutral, green energy future.

Updated: 05-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:32 IST
In a significant breakthrough, researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a photocatalytic material capable of converting carbon dioxide into methanol using sunlight. This innovative approach could play a crucial role in meeting rising global energy demands while reducing environmental damage.

The research focuses on addressing carbon emissions from petroleum-based fuels, a major contributor to global warming. The team combined graphitic carbon nitride with graphene, a material known for its excellent electrical conductivity, to enhance energy retention and improve fuel generation efficiency.

Professor Mahuya De emphasized the importance of this development in transitioning towards a cleaner energy future. The technology shows promise for industrial applications, potentially transforming CO₂ emissions from sectors like thermal power and steel production into green fuels. The team plans to scale this innovation for practical use, aiming to create a long-lasting system for converting industrial emissions efficiently.

