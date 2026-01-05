Venezuelan Developments to Shift Global Energy Dynamics
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted the potential global energy market impacts of recent developments in Venezuela. He emphasized that the collaboration between Venezuela and the United States, which controls a significant portion of global oil stocks, could lead to more favorable pricing on the world stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Recent changes in Venezuela may create a more advantageous climate on the world energy market, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on Monday.
Orban noted that Venezuela, in conjunction with the United States, holds influence over 40-50% of global oil reserves, a factor capable of significantly swaying global prices.
The Prime Minister's remarks suggest a potential shift in the energy sector, reflecting how geopolitical alliances may impact economic forecasts.