Tata Power Solaroof Surpasses 1GWp in Rooftop Solar Milestone

Tata Power, through its subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof, has achieved a remarkable milestone by installing 1GWp of rooftop solar capacity within just nine months of the fiscal year.

The company reported a 345% year-on-year increase with 1.7 lakh installations, showcasing rapid growth in the sustainable energy sector across India.

Tata Power Solaroof's comprehensive solar solutions have extended its customer base to over 3 lakh, underscoring the growing appeal and demand for renewable energy. Noteworthy installations occurred in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, spearheading a nationwide renewable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)