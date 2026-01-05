Tata Power Solaroof Surpasses 1GWp in Rooftop Solar Milestone
Tata Power has achieved a major milestone, reaching 1GWp of installed rooftop solar capacity from April to December. This was achieved through Tata Power Solaroof, registering 345% growth with over 1.7 lakh installations. The effort spans residential, commercial, and industrial segments, highlighting a significant advance in sustainable energy adoption.
- India
Tata Power, through its subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof, has achieved a remarkable milestone by installing 1GWp of rooftop solar capacity within just nine months of the fiscal year.
The company reported a 345% year-on-year increase with 1.7 lakh installations, showcasing rapid growth in the sustainable energy sector across India.
Tata Power Solaroof's comprehensive solar solutions have extended its customer base to over 3 lakh, underscoring the growing appeal and demand for renewable energy. Noteworthy installations occurred in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, spearheading a nationwide renewable energy transition.
