Inferno Erupts from ONGC Well: Villages Evacuated
A gas leak at an ONGC well in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district led to a major fire and the evacuation of two villages. No casualties have been reported so far. ONGC is coordinating crisis management efforts, and firefighting operations are ongoing to control the inferno.
- Country:
- India
A gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district erupted into a massive fire on Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate two nearby villages within a four-kilometer radius.
Despite the severity of the incident, ONGC officials reported no casualties. The fire was triggered by a gas pipeline leak at the Mori-5 well, operated by Deep Industries Ltd. Residents from Irusumanda and Lakkavaram villages were swiftly evacuated to safer areas as firefighting teams battled the raging flames.
The situation has drawn the attention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has instructed officials to prioritize extinguishing the fire. Senior ONGC officials have assessed the site to determine the exact cause of the incident and are coordinating with international specialists to manage the crisis effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in Washington Accident
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames
Inferno Engulfs Daman Packaging Plants, Sparks Widespread Alarm
Panic Strikes as Gas Leak Erupts in Andhra Pradesh Village
Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze