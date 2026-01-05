Inferno Erupts from ONGC Well: Villages Evacuated

A gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district erupted into a massive fire on Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate two nearby villages within a four-kilometer radius.

Despite the severity of the incident, ONGC officials reported no casualties. The fire was triggered by a gas pipeline leak at the Mori-5 well, operated by Deep Industries Ltd. Residents from Irusumanda and Lakkavaram villages were swiftly evacuated to safer areas as firefighting teams battled the raging flames.

The situation has drawn the attention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has instructed officials to prioritize extinguishing the fire. Senior ONGC officials have assessed the site to determine the exact cause of the incident and are coordinating with international specialists to manage the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)