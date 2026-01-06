U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

In a recent interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is contemplating subsidizing oil companies for the reconstruction of Venezuela's energy infrastructure. This initiative is intended to aid in stabilizing and improving Venezuela's ailing energy sector.

Trump estimated that, with sufficient support, this critical project could be completed in less than 18 months. Such a move aims to restore efficiency and capacity within Venezuela's oil-dependent economy and potentially strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Despite potential challenges, this ambitious plan underscores the U.S. administration's focus on strategic international energy partnerships and the revitalization of struggling economies.