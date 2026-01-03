In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that American oil companies are set to make their way into Venezuela. This declaration follows the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, Trump elaborated on the strategic preparations made by U.S. forces. They were primed for a comprehensive operation against Maduro, should the initial capture have faltered.

The operation, however, proved sufficient as planned, alleviating the need for further military intervention. Trump's confidence in American interests in Venezuela marks a significant shift in geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)