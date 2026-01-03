Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move in Venezuela: U.S. Oil Companies Poised for Action

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for American oil companies to enter Venezuela following the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump revealed that U.S. forces were ready for an expanded operation to apprehend Maduro, but it was ultimately unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:25 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that American oil companies are set to make their way into Venezuela. This declaration follows the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, Trump elaborated on the strategic preparations made by U.S. forces. They were primed for a comprehensive operation against Maduro, should the initial capture have faltered.

The operation, however, proved sufficient as planned, alleviating the need for further military intervention. Trump's confidence in American interests in Venezuela marks a significant shift in geopolitical dynamics in the region.

