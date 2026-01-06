Left Menu

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea has appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach, signing him from Racing Strasbourg on a contract until 2032. Rosenior, who achieved European qualification with Strasbourg in his first season, replaces Enzo Maresca who departed on New Year's Day.

Chelsea FC has made a significant move by signing Liam Rosenior as their new head coach. The announcement from the Premier League club revealed that Rosenior has been secured on a contract extending to 2032.

Rosenior's appointment follows his impressive stint at Racing Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification in his debut season. His success caught Chelsea's attention, leading to his recruitment.

The coaching change comes as Enzo Maresca exited the club on New Year's Day, leaving a vacancy that Rosenior is now set to fill with high expectations from Chelsea's management and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

